Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Key Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Johnson Rice cut Key Energy Services from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Key Energy Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,391. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Key Energy Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 377,176 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 243,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

