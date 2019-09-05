Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 3,359,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,253. The firm has a market cap of $568.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $765,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,946,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 683,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 517,464 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

