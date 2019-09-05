Judy G. Hamel Sells 2,672 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $151,609.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,095.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 670,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,814. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.25 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

