JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Overweight

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAFRY traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 70,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,217. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

