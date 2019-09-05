JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,246 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,888. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $136.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

