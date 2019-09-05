JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 625” Price Target for BP (LON:BP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 653.13 ($8.53).

BP has a 52 week low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 539.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £316.68 ($413.80). Insiders have purchased 179 shares of company stock worth $95,373 in the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

