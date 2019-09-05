JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $20,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 244.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the first quarter worth $70,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 17.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the first quarter worth $82,000.

BMV IXUS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.37. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,260.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26.

