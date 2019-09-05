JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,663 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Cable One worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 450.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 683.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cable One by 92.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Stephens started coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.20.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total value of $1,976,484.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total value of $233,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,143 shares of company stock worth $3,655,438. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,316.43. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,267. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,242.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $767.15 and a 52 week high of $1,314.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

