JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 511 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BancFirst by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BancFirst news, Director Ronald J. Norick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,950. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

