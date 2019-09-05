JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,111 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 107.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 51,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,251. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

