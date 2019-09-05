JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.70 ($57.79).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €44.79 ($52.08) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 52-week high of €47.68 ($55.44).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

