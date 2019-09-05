John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,337. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

