John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

JHI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

