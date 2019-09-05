Jennison Associates LLC Has $37.73 Million Stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,903 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Premier worth $37,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after buying an additional 821,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Premier by 385.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,604 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Premier by 136.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Premier by 115.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 585,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 314,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth $7,118,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,065 shares of company stock valued at $370,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $35.20. 594,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,767. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. Premier Inc has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

