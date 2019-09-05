Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 629,057 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1,916.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,057 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.51% of Westlake Chemical worth $45,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 15.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.33. 7,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

