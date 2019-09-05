Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 576,457 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,457 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.66% of Delek US worth $51,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Cowen cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $165,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $469,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $974,576 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DK stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

