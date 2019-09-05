Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.56% of Instructure worth $56,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Instructure by 43.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,386,000 after buying an additional 434,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Instructure by 26.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Instructure by 27.7% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 461,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,752,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Instructure by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 320,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Instructure by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INST stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 54,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,334.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $3,299,860. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

