Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $53.06 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $53,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $78.58. 2,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $96.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.47 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,601.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

