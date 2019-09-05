Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $48,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.27. 8,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,013. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $127.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $136.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $128,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,890 shares of company stock worth $611,031. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

