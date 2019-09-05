iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 607,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 645.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,787. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

