iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) CEO Acquires $42,000.00 in Stock

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) CEO Vipin K. Garg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,104.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ALT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 161,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

Get iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust alerts:

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock.

About iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.