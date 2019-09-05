Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IONS. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $955,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,052.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,210 shares of company stock worth $3,244,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,837,000 after acquiring an additional 123,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 567.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

