Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) EVP Mark A. Solls Sells 30,000 Shares

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

