Invesco Municipal Trust Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

