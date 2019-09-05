Intelsat (NYSE:I) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $19.39. Intelsat shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 34,607 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 108.3% in the second quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 718,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 409,549 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the first quarter worth $5,867,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the second quarter worth $6,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the second quarter worth $4,324,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

