Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, 860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

IDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 784.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intellicheck by 115,798.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

