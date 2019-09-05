Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic Sells 649 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PODD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.83. 1,090,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,103. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,176.60 and a beta of 1.01.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
