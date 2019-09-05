Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic Sells 649 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.83. 1,090,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,103. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,176.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.