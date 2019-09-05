Instructure (NYSE:INST) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Instructure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised shares of Instructure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.61.

Instructure stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 4,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.45. Instructure has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,887,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

