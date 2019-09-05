Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 10,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. 134,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,173. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $118,000.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

