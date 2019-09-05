Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,982,931.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $124,680.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 5,826 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $207,114.30.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. Tricida Inc has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 1,586.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCDA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.