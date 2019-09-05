Insider Selling: Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 106,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Spok Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spok by 54,571.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

