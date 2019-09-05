Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $120,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,015.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NEM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,342,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

