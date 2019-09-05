Insider Selling: Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Insider Sells 19,400 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) insider Bradley Tank sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $298,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NBH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 41,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,514. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

