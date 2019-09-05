Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Alan W. George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.29. 1,219,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,643. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 362.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

