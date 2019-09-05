Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells 770 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total value of $641,417.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,388.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMG stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $838.11. 304,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,161. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $848.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $803.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. UBS Group set a $797.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $696.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $703.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

