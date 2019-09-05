Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 306,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Esther Lem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $2,238,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $1,973,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 3,421,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,125. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 390.56, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 223.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,695 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $36,210,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,388,000 after buying an additional 837,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 216.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,591,000 after buying an additional 772,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,618,000 after buying an additional 769,776 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.