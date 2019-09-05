Insider Selling: Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,179,943.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 111,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,655. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $668.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ameresco by 38.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 79,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $396,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 10.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 127,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

