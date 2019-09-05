Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $603,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $190,277.46.

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $200,133.52.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $498,170.28.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $182,381.94.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $462,370.32.

NYSE:AYX traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -725.60, a P/E/G ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $146.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,222,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.