Insider Selling: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Insider Sells 5,333 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $271,076.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,248,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,375. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $18,898,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.