Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Acquires 19,858 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 19,858 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $513,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Partners, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 29,220 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.13 per share, with a total value of $792,738.60.

Shares of RM stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 12,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,262. The firm has a market cap of $330.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 48.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Regional Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 210.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

