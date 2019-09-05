Insider Buying: Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) VP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) VP Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,460.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Walter Rusnak bought 2,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00.

PBHC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

