Insider Buying: Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) Insider Purchases 15,772 Shares of Stock

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) insider Rob Gordon acquired 15,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.17 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,997.24 ($35,459.04).

ING traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$3.11 ($2.21). 9,229,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.59. Inghams Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$3.56 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of A$4.86 ($3.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells poultry products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feed for poultry, pig, dairy, and equine industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

