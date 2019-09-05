Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Insider Purchases £153.34 in Stock

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Hampton purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 697 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £153.34 ($200.37).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 705.80 ($9.22) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 677.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 720.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27. Great Portland Estates PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GPOR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Great Portland Estates to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.