Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Buys 9,615 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DBD stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 668,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,412. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $958.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

