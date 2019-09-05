INO COIN (INO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,688.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. INO COIN has a market cap of $360.80 million and $13,688.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00018983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00218045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01228676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00084174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000383 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

