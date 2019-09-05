Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,147. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

