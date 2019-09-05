Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.64

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 722614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 97,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

