Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 97,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 56.2% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 138,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.