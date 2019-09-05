Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain Sells 2,500 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Nomura boosted their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday. They issued a “weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

