Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Trading Up 9.8%

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) shares were up 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, approximately 206,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 71,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

